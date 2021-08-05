MOSH/CHOPPER

Winning Bid: $14,200.00

Auction closed.

MOSH/CHOPPER DETAIL

Combining the silhouette of a ’60s-era wheelie bike with psychedelic paint and loads of chopper style, the MOSH/CHOPPER is the first offering from Serial 1’s 1-OFF custom series, which will see the company release a new, run-of-one custom eBike model available for auction a few times per year. The auction will close at 5 PM MDT on Tuesday, August 10th, awarding the one-of-a-kind eBike to the highest bidder.

The MOSH/CHOPPER was conceived by Serial 1 and constructed by chopper builders Warren Heir, Jr. and Kendall Lutchman at JR’s Fabrication and Welding in Milwaukee. While the eBike maintains all the features and functionality of the standard MOSH/CTY that inspired it, including the maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, powerful Brose mid-mount motor, smooth TRP hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cables and wires, and integrated lighting, custom modifications include:

  • A long-and-low banana seat, supported by a custom stainless-steel sissy bar
  • A high-rise handlebar that creates a perfect riding position for laid-back cruising
  • A ‘60s-style “Street Freak” paint job, consisting of silver micro-flake basecoat covered in House of Kolor Oriental Blue Kandy
  • Finishings like intricate panels, freak drops, hand pinstriping and single-stroke hand lettering.

Auction Rules

All bids are binding. If you win, you will be provided a link to pay for the auction. Payments must be completed within 48 hours of close of auction.

At the end of the auction, the winning bidder will be emailed a link to checkout where they will be able to submit their shipping details and payment information.

Transportation of the auction prize is the sole responsibility of the winning bidder. It can be picked up at the close of the auction from Sponsor’s booth at Sturgis, Sponsor’s warehouse in Milwaukee, or shipping can be arranged at the sole cost to the winning bidder.

 

NOTE: Each prize is a highly customized version of Sponsor’s standard production e-bicycle that is (a) intended to be a collectible for display purposes only, and (b) not intended for use. As such, Sponsor’s standard product warranty will not apply to the prize, which will be provided on an “as-is” basis, except as required by law, and Sponsor hereby disclaims any and all express and implied warranties, including fitness for a particular purpose.