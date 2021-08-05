MOSH/CHOPPER

Auction Rules

All bids are binding. If you win, you will be provided a link to pay for the auction. Payments must be completed within 48 hours of close of auction.

At the end of the auction, the winning bidder will be emailed a link to checkout where they will be able to submit their shipping details and payment information.

Transportation of the auction prize is the sole responsibility of the winning bidder. It can be picked up at the close of the auction from Sponsor’s booth at Sturgis, Sponsor’s warehouse in Milwaukee, or shipping can be arranged at the sole cost to the winning bidder.

NOTE: Each prize is a highly customized version of Sponsor’s standard production e-bicycle that is (a) intended to be a collectible for display purposes only, and (b) not intended for use. As such, Sponsor’s standard product warranty will not apply to the prize, which will be provided on an “as-is” basis, except as required by law, and Sponsor hereby disclaims any and all express and implied warranties, including fitness for a particular purpose.