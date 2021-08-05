MOSH/CHOPPER DETAIL
Combining the silhouette of a ’60s-era wheelie bike with psychedelic paint and loads of chopper style, the MOSH/CHOPPER is the first offering from Serial 1’s 1-OFF custom series, which will see the company release a new, run-of-one custom eBike model available for auction a few times per year. The auction will close at 5 PM MDT on Tuesday, August 10th, awarding the one-of-a-kind eBike to the highest bidder.
The MOSH/CHOPPER was conceived by Serial 1 and constructed by chopper builders Warren Heir, Jr. and Kendall Lutchman at JR’s Fabrication and Welding in Milwaukee. While the eBike maintains all the features and functionality of the standard MOSH/CTY that inspired it, including the maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, powerful Brose mid-mount motor, smooth TRP hydraulic disc brakes, internally routed cables and wires, and integrated lighting, custom modifications include:
- A long-and-low banana seat, supported by a custom stainless-steel sissy bar
- A high-rise handlebar that creates a perfect riding position for laid-back cruising
- A ‘60s-style “Street Freak” paint job, consisting of silver micro-flake basecoat covered in House of Kolor Oriental Blue Kandy
- Finishings like intricate panels, freak drops, hand pinstriping and single-stroke hand lettering.